Report: Halfway house officials paid for alcohol, strip club - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Report: Halfway house officials paid for alcohol, strip club

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state audit says officials at a southern Ohio halfway house illegally spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on alcohol, hotels, travel costs for family members and a strip club.

The audit released Tuesday also says employees of STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County forged receipts for personal and unauthorized purchases.

The report from Auditor David Yost found $20,000 in illegal spending, with about half involving conferences in Las Vegas, Reno, Orlando and Pittsburgh.

The report said two center officials spent $170 at a Columbus strip club in December 2014.

The report cited former deputy director Josh Saunders for improperly spending $12,042, and executive director Charles Philabaun (phil-ah-BAUN') for improperly spending $5,965.

Messages seeking comment on the allegations were left for attorneys representing Saunders and Philabaun.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Parents arrested after malnourished infant weighed 5.5 pounds when she died

    Parents arrested after malnourished infant weighed 5.5 pounds when she died

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-06-22 20:57:39 GMT

    An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.

    An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.

  • Coal company sues HBO's John Oliver for defamation

    Coal company sues HBO's John Oliver for defamation

    Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.

    Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.

  • Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

    Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:16:45 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.