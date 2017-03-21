Woman pleads guilty to theft after faking cancer - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman pleads guilty to theft after faking cancer

SWEETWATER, TN (WATE) – A Tennessee woman pleaded guilty to theft after more than $8,000 was raised to pay for fake cancer treatment.

Ashley Lively entered a guilty plea for theft over $1,000 in Monroe County court Monday morning. She waved her right to a jury.

In Court, Chief Assistant District Attorney Shari Tayloe said “Lively stated she had stage 4 cancer and with that a GoFundMe page was put up for her called ‘Ashley is fighting this cancer.’ She, in fact, did not have cancer. There were donations made to that GoFundMe account and she drew off of that account here in Monroe County at the Volunteer Federal in Sweetwater for more than $1,000.”

Lively admitted that her mother-in-law had set up the account for her and shared it on Facebook. She said she knew she didn’t have cancer.

“It went on there and then she went on and got the money out of her bank and handed it to me,” said Lively, admitting she was the sole benefactor from the account.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 26 in Monroe County court.

Investigators say Ashley Nicole Lively lied about having cancer when creating a GoFundMe account. The truth came to light when someone contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wondering how a supposedly sick Lively had gone on vacation to Florida.

In a January 2016 Facebook post, Lively wrote, “I am so blessed to live in such an amazing, caring community!! And I just wanna say thank you so much to everyone that has went out of their way to help.” She told her family that the cancer was fake through a text, according to her aunt Margaret Shubert. Lively said she had the names of everyone who donated and planned to pay them back.

