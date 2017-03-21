Bill to allow West Virginia first responders to carry firearms protects protectors

An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed they were investigating a murder in the Turkey Creek Community of Pike County. The coroner arrived at the scene after 8 p.m. Kentucky State Police told WYMT they and several law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Police said they expected the investigation to last much of the night. We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
In all the 20 day session cost taxpayers approximately 700,000 dollars, but one West Virginia Delegate says he is donating the money he was paid in the special session.
The Supreme Court has struck down a law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.
Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.
Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
MARMET, WV (WOWK) - After a town meeting, the Mayor of Marmet has been certified. On Thursday, members of the Marmet Town Council met to officially recognize Jay Snodgrass as the Mayor of Marmet. According to original polling results, his main opponent, David Fontalbert defeated Snodgrass by a vote of 247 to 243. However, voting errors were discovered, and a recount was made. It was discovered that early votes were counted as two votes instead of one, which altered the votin...
