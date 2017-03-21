Bill to allow West Virginia first responders to carry firearms p - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bill to allow West Virginia first responders to carry firearms protects protectors

The proposed West Virginia bill allowing first responders to carry firearms has almost no opposition.

13 News is working for you on how hand guns for EMT's and firefighters might protect our protectors  

With the Kenova Fire and Rescue squad since he was 16, Chief Tim Bias remembered several times when protection was needed.

Once, when first responders were called to a brutal assault scene, long before police would arrive,

Chief Bias told 13 news, "By the time they knew what they walked into, they were between the person who had been assaulted and the suspect.  I'm all for it."

The legislation would let individual squads decide on carrying guns.

Required firearm training would be the same that the West Virginia State Police go through. 

Every Kenova citizen we talked to said yes, give our first responders a gun carry option.

Paramedics and firefighters here and elsewhere told us that numerous times they have picked up an injured suspect, rushed him to the hospital, only to discover that he has a gun too.  

"We have went on accidents when they had weapons in their cars; most people have weapons in their homes.  Our people are often out there on their own and don't know what the situation is until they get there, and then it's a little too late," Bias said

Chief Bias said it time to have the choice of evening sometimes deadly odds.

The west Virginia House of Delegates passed the first responder gun carry proposal 96 to 2.

The bill now goes to the Senate.   

