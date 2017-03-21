Portsmouth Police Seek Information in Series of Robberies at Bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Portsmouth Police Seek Information in Series of Robberies at Business

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating several recent robberies that have occurred at Clark’s Pump N Shop on Scioto Trail and the Speedway located on Gallia Street.

The most recent robbery occurred Tuesday morning at 2:45 a.m. at the Clark's Pump N Shop.

The suspect entered the business and demanded cash, while displaying a knife.

The male assailant fled the business with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late thirties to early forties with very light “scruffy” facial hair. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, an Ohio State ball cap and a dark Ohio State hooded sweatshirt and at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (740)353-4101 or (740)354-5538. Calls can be kept confidential.

