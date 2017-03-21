Portsmouth Police Seek Information in Series of Robberies at Business

UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Boone County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges. According to deputies, a domestic situation occurred on Old County Road in the Bloomingrose area of Boone County, where the victim had been held against her will for around one week. She was physically assaulted and held at gunpoint at different times throughout the week. She was able to get away t...

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed they were investigating a murder in the Turkey Creek Community of Pike County. The coroner arrived at the scene after 8 p.m. Kentucky State Police told WYMT they and several law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Police said they expected the investigation to last much of the night. We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.

McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) – The chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department was killed in an explosion in West Virginia. Scott Albertini was a 35-year member of the fire department and worked his way up to become the chief. “He was an EMT, He also was very active all of his career,” said Joe Rehak, president of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Dept. “He came up through the ranks as a second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and now he was the c...

BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

