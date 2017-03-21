Governor Lights Capitol Emergency Light Over Budget Crisis

Saying the state of West Virginia is in a financial and health emergency, Governor Justice has called for an unusual step to signal the Capitol dome until further notice:

"We're going to turn on the dome light form the standpoint of declaring an absolute health emergency within this state," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The Governor says it's a health emergency, because of possible cuts to the state's medicaid program that provides health care to low income people:

"We can reduce nursing homes by ten percent - the rates to them - but I can tell you some nursing homes in this state will close. They don't have the ability to take a ten percent cut," said Secretary Bill Crouch, WV Health & Human Resources.

But Republican leaders have not made a specific $50 million dollar cut to medicaid, as Democrats suggest. But the GOP did say health and human resources is likely to face some reductions.

"I am shocked that the Governor thought for even one second, the implications of his actions. Again this is a scare tactic; this is silly. We have time left in the Legislature; our republicans have already offered a framework for our budget," said Conrad Lucas, Chairmen, West Virginia Republican Party.

Republicans object most, to the Governors call for tax increases.

"What his budget does, is simply doubles down on what we know is a failed system of regular tax increases, regularly growing government," said State Sen Robert Karnes, (R) Upshur.

The budget deficit stands at 500 million dollars.

"Whether or not this is just political theater or a budget motivator remains to be seen. The bottom line, there are only two-and-a-half weeks left in the legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.