United Way of Central West Virginia $300,000 behind fundraising goal

The United Way of Central West Virginia helps to support community outreach projects. But 10 days away from the end of their major fundraising campaign the group is more than $300,000 short of their goal.

"Last year in 2016 through United Way funding we were able to purchase 33 pairs of work shoes for people to be able to get employment," explained Patricia Tilley, Director of Heart and Hand in South Charleston, WV. "So they are no longer having to come in to us for help."

That is just one of the ways Heart and Hand put funding from the United Way to good use last year. Forty-eight percent of the total assistance that heart and Hand provided to the community came from funds provided by the United Way.

But this year the United Way is significantly behind on their fundraising goal.

"That could have an impact on the dollars that go out to the agencies that we support each year," explained United Way of Central West Virginia, President John Ballengee.

The United Way of Central West Virginia provides funding to more than 25 non-profits in a 5 county area. But for the past three years they've struggled. Ballengee said job loss and a drop in the number of locally owned businesses has hurt their employee giving campaigns which encourage people donate through payroll deductions. Payroll deductions typically account for 60% of the money raised by the United Way.

"So if the payrolls are depressed or being eliminated because of job relocation or job cut backs then of course those donations will go down too," he said.

That leaves organizations like Heart and Hand hoping the community will step up to fill the gap so they can continue to help the ones that need it most.

"We work together. We live together. We want our community to be a better community," said Tilley. "When we can reach out to help other people then it makes us a better person and our community is a better place to live."

The United Way's campaign ends March 31st.

If you would like to donate to the United Way go to http://www.unitedwaycwv.org/

If you would like to help support Heart and Hand in South Charleston call 304-744-6741. In addition to donations for their thrift store and other programs they also need people in the community to shop at the store to help generate additional funds.