Former Nursing Home Employee Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Coworker

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
An Elkins man was arrested Thursday on a sexual abuse charge.

Matthew Kelley, 43, allegedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in her office at a nursing home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

The woman told deputies that Kelley entered her office, closed the door, closed the blinds, and said he had something personal to talk about.  She told deputies that Kelley walked behind her desk, at which point she used her desk chair to keep Kelley away.  The woman then told Kelley, "No. What are you doing? Get out," deputies said.

The woman then yelled for her brother, who is also an employee at the nursing home.  At that time, Kelley allegedly grabbed the woman before her brother removed Kelley from the room, deputies said.

Kelley was fired and sent home following the incident, deputies said.

At least three other female employees have come forward to report similar incidents involving Kelley, deputies said.

Kelley is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

