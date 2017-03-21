One Killed, Two More Seriously Injured in Ohio Crash

LUCASVILLE, OH - The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday.

According to a release, the fatal accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 125 in Friendship.

A 2009 Chevy Cobalt driven by Sonya Mangus, 38, of New Boston, was traveling south on State Route 125. A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Angela Culver, 48, of Otway was traveling north on State Route 125. Mangus drove left of center and struck Mrs. Culver head-on.

Mangus’ passenger, Ricky Hardin, 31, of Portsmouth, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Culver and Mangus had to be extracted by mechanical means and were both flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV by Air Evac with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Portsmouth Ambulance, Nile Township and Washington Township EMS and Fire departments, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash currently remains under investigation.