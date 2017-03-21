US 35 Closed in Putnam County Due to Semi Crash

US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge is closed after a semi flipped over.

The wreck was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on US 35 in Putnam County near the Buffalo Bridge.

At this time, there are no injuries reported in the crash.

The contents of that semi have spilled into the roadway.

Crews say it will take a significant amount of time to clean the debris up from the roadway.

All lanes of US 35 are closed until the scene is cleared.

We will have more information on this story as soon as we receive it.