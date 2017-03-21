One Person Injured in Cabell County Shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting in Cabell County.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 40 block of Smith Drive on the western side of Huntington near the Walmart Supercenter.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department says that a man was walking back from the Walmart Supercenter when he was shot in the leg.

There is no word on what may have caused the shooting. There are no suspects at this time according to the Sheriff's Department.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department is responding to the shooting.

