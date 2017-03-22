Walks with the Mayor to Discuss and Hear Concerns of Residents

Now that Spring is here and the temperatures are warming up, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is starting his 'Walks with the Mayor.'

Tuesday, Williams walked the Fairfield West neighborhood. He was joined by city councilwoman Tonia Kay Page and members of the police, fire, public works and planning and development departments.

Williams says it's important to get out in the neighborhoods, talk with residents and see what concerns they have for the area that they live in.

"We're getting full neighborhood participation. This is not just a few people at city hall coming in and saying this is what you need. Neighborhoods are telling us what they need. And as a result of that we're able to put our plans in place", said Mayor Williams.

Williams plans to continue his neighborhood walks throughout the spring and summer months.