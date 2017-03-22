Hundreds Rallied at the Capitol as Part of Natural Gas Rally - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds Rallied at the Capitol as Part of Natural Gas Rally

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday morning for a pro-natural gas rally for jobs at the Capitol.

They say they want to make sure the industry can still offer good, high-paying jobs.

Lately, they feel jobs in oil and gas have plateaued. The rally's goal according to rally participants is making sure legislators keep creating opportunities.

"Number one, we want the legislators collectively to understand that this industry is already contributing a lot to the state, economy so we don't want them to do anything unintentionally that might harm the industry, so we want them to understand it's better if we do a couple policy changes this industry can really ramp up," commented Scott Rotruck of Energize West Virginia.

Governor Justice also made an appearance at the rally before giving a budget update.

