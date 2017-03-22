Deputies Trained to Use Naloxone to Save Lives - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies Trained to Use Naloxone to Save Lives

Posted: Updated:
Shannon Clowe, WVNS Shannon Clowe, WVNS

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. - With an opioid epidemic taking the lives of people everyday, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department is trying save those lives.

Naloxone is a prescription medication used to treat a narcotic overdose. It's also something Deputy Andrew Hudson could have used on multiple occasions while on duty."I could have used it personally three or four times where I was there 20 minutes before EMS was," said Deputy Hudson.

Deputy Hudson described the medication as a life saver for many addicts who experience an overdose. "We need it, it's an epidemic, if you can save someone's life even if you have to do it ten times you're giving them that chance to be a productive member of society," said Deputy Hudson.

As drug addictions spread throughout Fayette County, Deputy Hudson taught all deputies on how to use Naloxone. "When we show up on scene and it's a possible overdose, if the person isn't breathing, we hit them with this and we do it again every two minutes," said Deputy Hudson.

If it turns out the person actually didn't overdosed, Naloxone will not do anything, it simply serves as a opioid blocker and it's very easy to use. "Just an injection, inject it into the thigh just like an epipen," said Deputy Hudson.

All deputies will be required to carry Naloxone on them and Deputy Hudson said this is needed. "Call 911 and say you have someone who overdose, we'll do what we can to save their life," said Deputy Hudson.

Naloxone can also be used on their K-9 officers if one of them consumes narcotics.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.