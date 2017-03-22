Bird flu confirmed in 3 Southern states - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bird flu confirmed in 3 Southern states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Bird flu has now been confirmed in three Southern states, but officials say the nation's poultry supply isn't at risk.
    
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that it's temporarily banning the transportation of poultry after a form of the disease was found in a commercial flock of 22,000 hens in western Kentucky. The state says the farm was placed under quarantine and the birds were killed.
    
The announcement came as the state of Alabama confirmed the presence of the same form of bird flu in two flocks there. Another form of the poultry illness was previously detected in Tennessee.
    
Officials say none of the infected birds have entered the food chain. They say temporary measures limiting the movement of birds should help prevent the spread of the disease.

