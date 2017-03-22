One transported after four vehicle accident in Huntington

Cabell County Dispatchers say that a multiple vehicles were involved in an accident in Huntington this morning.

They say the accident occurred near the intersection on the 700 block of 16th St. near Hal Greer Blvd.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident.

At least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

No major lane closures have been announced so far.

The accident was reported at 11:17 a.m.

The Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information is available.