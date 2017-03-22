Police searching for two suspects in vehicle theft

Detectives with the South Charleston Police Department are searching for two males suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Police say that on January 19th, 2017, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in South Charleston.

The stolen vehicle was eventually located by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department after having been driven over a hillside and wrecked.

Deputies then found a receipt within the vehicle from an earlier transaction at a Logan Walmart.

Images of the suspects were taken from the Walmart during the time of the transaction, before the crash.

Police are asking that anyone who can identify or provide information about the suspects to call the South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951, or submit information anonymously at 304-744-6521.

