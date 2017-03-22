The Deadline Race is On: Miners Protection Act Update

Urgent efforts continue under the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The West Virginia Congressional delegation is trying to get permanent funding for The Coal Miner's Protection Act. It failed last year, but things have now changed:

"It's just a matter of getting it through this session of Congress. You know President Trump has indicated he's all for it. He's for the miners of course," said Chris Hamilton, of the West Virginia Coal Association.

The bill would provide permanent health care funding for retired miners who lost those benefits when their coal companies went bankrupt. Last December Congress past only a temporary extension until next month.

"And that we don't have to keep sending letters to folks saying your are going to lose your health care. This is very, very troubling and causes a lot of heartache and it's not fair. So I hope by April, by the end of April, we'll have a solid solution here," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

If Congress does not act, the state of West Virginia - already facing a huge budget deficit - may have to pick up some of the health care costs. The permanent benefits are seen as vital to the state economy.

"There is just literally millions and millions of dollars infused into our local economy from these retired miners," said Chris Hamilton of the Coal Association.

Over 12 thousand retired miners are due the health benefits.

"Last December there were enough votes in the U.S. Senate to pass the Miner's Protection Act but it got bogged down in the House of Representatives. Now the race is on to meet the deadline to make the miners' benefits permanent," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.