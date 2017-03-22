Update: Missing Teenager Found Safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Missing Teenager Found Safe

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. March 22nd, 2017

Police say that Julianna has been found and is safe and uninjured.

The Williamstown Police thanks the public for the help in finding her unharmed.

ORIGINAL: 5 p.m. March 22nd, 2017

The Williamstown Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Julianna "Jules" Stephens.

Julianna was last seen at Williamstown High School earlier Wednesday.

Julianna is described as 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs, with brown hair and blue/green eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, an olive colored coat with fur hood over a blue jean jacket and black converse tennis shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please call 911 or 304-485-8501, thank you!

