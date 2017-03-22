Marine and river jobs and careers in great demand right now

Transportation and industry in our area is about the "Three R's", road, rail, and river.

Job recruiters say right now, the demand is high for great career opportunities in marine work.

13 News is working for you, learning just who works the rivers.

We found that Brett Castle enjoyed a day of career destiny at the traveling "Who Works the Rivers" program.

Point Pleasant juniors and seniors toured a towboat, worked on river pilot simulators, and attended a job filled career fair.

All to learn about the challenges and rewards in working on the river.

Meagan Barnes with Superior Marine told 13 News, "We've had a hard time trying to find welders,

painters, deckhands and pilots. It's a struggle to find people that want to go into these technical degrees."

We found that you can live in Huntington, Charleston, anywhere as a home base.

Many companies will fly you to New Orleans, St. Louis or other river cities.

You'll do your work and boat back home, making money every mile back.

"Work three weeks on and three weeks off. You can go anywhere you want and live anywhere you want. They will work with you," 40 year river worker veteran Bob Baldwin told us.

Mountwest's deckhand training class booth was a popular career center stop.

Instructors said learning the ropes here nearly insures a fast track to marine industry management.

It was an opportunity not lost on Brett Castle. The young man won the grand door prize. He won a $750 deal getting free tuition to that Mountwest deckhand class.

Castle's reaction was filled with foresight, "I see a good future with great money and new experiences. I want to make my parents proud."

There are links for anyone who wants to see the marine careers available right now, - the pay and benefits and the training needed.

Go to www.riverworksdiscovery.org/river-careers/