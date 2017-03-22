Police: Man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance

Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
A toddler pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box as police were investigating the home for possible child neglect.
A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
