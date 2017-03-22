Wreck Closes Road in Rural Cabell County

A vehicle accident has briefly closed a one lane road in Cabell County.

The wreck was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 4800 block of Guyan River Road in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County.

A vehicle drove off of the roadway and struck a tree.

At this time, dispatchers have not reported any injuries in the crash. Units are still responding on scene.

Salt Rock Volunteer Fire, Cabell County EMS, and WV State Police are responding to the scene.

