Kentucky governor signs charter schools bill

Kentucky governor signs charter schools bill

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has signed a law to allow charter schools in Kentucky.

Records show Bevin signed House bill 520 on Tuesday. The law allows local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington to authorize charter schools in their districts. They would be governed by an independent board and exempt from most state regulations. Applicants denied at the local level could appeal to the state Board of Education, which is appointed by the governor.
    
Kentucky is now the 44th state to allow charter schools. Supporters say it will give parents and students more options. But opponents worry it will drain money from traditional public schools.
    
Records show Bevin has not yet signed a separate bill that would pay for charter schools using state and federal tax dollars.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/22/2017 1:52:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

