Dog Saved After Trailer Fire in Kentucky

A dog was saved after a house fire in Pike County, Kentucky Wednesday evening.

The fire began just after 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Chloe Road in Pike County, Kentucky.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a single wide trailer on fire.

The Pikeville Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered a small dog that was in respiratory distress inside the home.

They immediately removed the dog from the home and began to administer oxygen via the pet oxygen mask that is carried on the rescue vehicle.

After around twenty minutes, the dog regained consciousness and was transported to the East Kentucky Animal Clinic on Hambley Boulevard for further treatment for smoke inhalation.

During overhaul and cleanup of the structure, a starter marijuana grow operation was found inside the structure.

Officers seized the starter kit as evidence and will continue to investigate with charges to be possibly filed at a later date.

The home received extensive damage and the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area near the stove.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Pikeville Fire Department, Pikeville Police Department, and the Pikeville Emergency Management responded to the scene.