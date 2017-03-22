ACA repeal would mean big changes for WV health care

CHARLESTON- Regardless of your political persuasion, a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would have a major impact on West Virginia. So West Virginia health professionals held a town hall forum in the Kanawha County Commission building to discuss how health care could change in the state if the ACA does get repealed Wednesday.

Almost 174,000 West Virginians now have health insurance under the ACA's medicaid expansion. Another 22,000 residents bought insurance on the exchange. The panel of health leaders say while there is room for improvement under the current ACA, they worry a repeal would be especially devastating for the state.

Among the thousands of West Virginians now insurance is Lolita Kirk's son, who was a full-time student when he turned 26 and had to get off his parent's insurance.

"And a mother gets scared- if he gets sick what's going to happen? ACA, the marketplace. He was able to login, go online, find himself insurance get covered. And I didn't have that mother's worry of a child getting ill and not being able to get help," Kirk said at the Tuesday night forum.

Addicts in the state have been able to get treatment paid for under the expansion, as well as other care for diseases like Hepatitis C or HIV, contracted from sharing needles.

"Among our patients who utilize our syringe service program, many of those patients have medical patients for which they need primary care, and currently we're able to get them in under medicaid," Dr. Michael Brumage of the Kanawha-Putnam Health Department told 13 News.

But health leaders also worry about preventative treatment which saves the state money. Right now, Cabin Creek Health Services has about 16,000 patients, but estimates 4,000 would lose care if the ACA is repealed.

"Definitely will be a backwards step in the care of people with significant chronic conditions that we've been able to bring under control- people with hypertension, cardiac problems, diabetes," Craig Robinson explained. Robinson is the Executive Director of the Cabin Creek Health Systems.

But premiums have gone up for many West Virginia families.

"I have insurance on the exchange and right now my mortgage is more than my insurance," Child Health Director Kelli Caseman said.

Other worry the financial strains of health care could get even worse after a repeal.

"For a number of families across our state is that they're going to have to decide between paying their bills and visiting a doctor," Dr. Brumage added.

While there are still many moving parts, a spokesman for CAMC says there would likely be staff cuts at local hospitals and clinics if the repeal moves forward. Spokesman Bob Whitler also said he expects more uninsured residents to show up at the emergency room for primary care, in turn driving up rates for folks with private insurance.

The House of Representatives votes on the repeal bill Wednesday.