Herbert Hoover High has first home baseball game since flooding

Clay County was one of the areas hit hardest by the devastating flooding in June 2016. All it takes is a drive through the county to see that many repairs are far from over.
We are taking an in-depth look back on that devastating flooding and how affected communities are recovering from it. That coverage begins on 13 News at 5.
Just a day before the anniversary of the June 2016 flood a bill aimed at better preparing the state for future floods was signed by Governor Jim Justice.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.
A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
The Department of Defense announced on Thursday, June 22, 2017 that the body of a West Virginia soldier who has been missing in action since the Korean War is coming home.
