Herbert Hoover High has first home baseball game since flooding

The Herbert Hoover High School community ravaged by the flooding in June 2016 took another big step forward in the recovery process on March 22, 2017. It had it's first home baseball game since the flooding.

Nine months prior to taking their home field for the 2017 season, the same one right next to their old flood ruined school all boarded up, was not something Herbert Hoover baseball players thought they would ever be doing.

"I just really didn’t think we’d be able to play here again, it was pretty crazy," said Chase Stover, a senior shortstop.

"For a long time we were hearing that we weren’t ever going to get to play on this field again," said Aaron Putillion, a senior center fielder.

He has grown up on the field. As a little boy he watched teams play on the diamond hoping he one day would too. Now as a senior he’s glad he gets to play in the same place he’s spent every spring of his life at.

"It means a lot, I just want to go out there with everybody else, everybody I’ve played baseball with forever and just do good, have a good year," he said.

The flooding forced them to replace nearly everything on the field, the dugout, the grandstand, the padding behind home plate and more. Community members and the team came together to make it all possible.

"We played summer ball games with the kids and I could tell they were down a little bit and you know I pulled em aside and I told them I said guys we’ll be back, don’t worry about that, the field will be ready and you know we made it happen so that’s all that matters," said head coach J.R. Oliver.

The field still does not have electricity. The coach says some of the materials to get that up and doing had been stolen so progress was pushed back.