Early Morning Crash Slows Traffic in Charleston

Gallia County Deputy Involved In Crash According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...

Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...

Car Accident In Downtown Charleston Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.