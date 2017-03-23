(WISH) – Grab an extra treat Thursday morning because it’s National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day is celebrated on the Friday or Monday closest to March 23 if it falls on a weekend, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

The day was created to celebrate puppies, as well as to bring awareness to the puppies that need a home and cared for. Many use this day to educate people on the horrors of puppy mills.

In addition, nationalpuppyday.com has a list of several ways you can celebrate with your furry friends. Those include brushing your puppy or getting them a brand new toy.

The site also suggests getting a big group together for a puppy party, while also raising money for your local shelter

If you are not a dog person, or just don’t have one yet, the site says you can always donate money, food or toys to a local shelter.

Be sure to use the hashtag, #NationalPuppyDay on social media to celebrate the day!