Woman dies in fatal house fire in Pike County

Saturday Morning Structure Fire Near Cross Lanes, WV The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Tractor Trailer Crash In Jackson County, WV, Caused Traffic Congestion Friday Night A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...

Powerful Storms Swept through Our Region Friday Evening With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...

Gallia County Deputy Involved In Crash According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...

Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.