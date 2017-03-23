WANTED: 56-Year-Old WV Man Accused of Exploiting Elderly - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: 56-Year-Old West Virginia Man Accused of Exploiting Elderly

Marion County, WV -

The Fairmont detachment of the West Virginia State Police is searching for a Marion County man. 

Michael A. Lee, 56, from Monumental Road outside of Barrackville and the Fairmont area is wanted for financial exploitation of elderly and fraudulent schemes according to police.

Anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts is asked to call the WV State Police Fairmont Detachment at (304) 367-2701.

State Police said anyone helping Lee to avoid law enforcement or provide false information is subject to prosecution.

