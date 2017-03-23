Traffic Stop in Nebraska Leads to Major Marijuana Bust in West V - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Traffic Stop in Nebraska Leads to Major Marijuana Bust in West Virginia

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
CRAB ORCHARD, WV -

Nearly 20 pounds of pot was found at a home on Bradford Drive in Crab Orchard on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.  Benjamin Villanave was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.  He was arraigned in front of a Raleigh County magistrate.

The Beckley- Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was tipped off about the home after a traffic stop in Seaward County, Nebraska.  The driver of the car had $57,000 and told deputies that it came from a marijuana sale in Raleigh County, WV.  Homeland Security contacted the West Virginia State Police.

During the search of the Crab Orchard home, officers found 19.48 pounds of marijuana.  According to a release, that is worth around $80,000.  There were also 51 canisters of THC oil, $6,000 in cash and 13 guns.

