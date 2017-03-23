Traffic Stop in Nebraska Leads to Major Marijuana Bust in West Virginia

An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms. Most of last night's events got rained out. A good portion of the grounds were under water. A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath. Mr. McCarty also suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon...
