New Huntington Sheetz has neighborhood feel, catalyst for development

There really is a guy named Sheetz who runs the Sheetz chain of stores throughout our region.

Thursday, Sheetz opened its newest store in Huntington.

13 News found this store was set up neighborhood style, on a city block that's gone from troubled to triumphant.

We found that excitement for Huntington's 3rd Sheetz store spread across 6th avenue, to Victor's Cleaners.

Employees there said foot traffic from Sheetz had already picked their business up.

They told us the corner addition to the new Jeff's Bike Shop and new Beltone Hearing Center on the block created an anchor for neighborhood advancement.

Sharon Gossett from Victor's said, "It's nice to see all the new buildings and everything and new people instead of all the hookers and stuff."

Jeff Joy added, "Most Sheetz are on interstates and designed that way. This one, when people come in they will see it has a different feel to it. The people will love it, especially downtown"

Board Chairman Stan Sheetz told 13 News, "We want to come to the people, be among the people. We enjoy seeing all the people and giving back to the community."

We found 35 jobs here to start. Stan Sheetz said he will add more if needed.

Employees told us the pay is better than at other convenience marts, there's more chance for advancement and they say it's like family here

Hospitality Manager Chelsea Mentz said "They are for you no matter what it is. If it's a personal issue or a work issue they are for you and it's awesome"

This Sheetz, all Sheetz are open 24/7 and 365 days a year

Sheetz has stores in West Virginia and Ohio.

Stan Sheetz told 13 news they open a new store every ten days somewhere, but there are no plans to take the sheetz chain to Kentucky. ?