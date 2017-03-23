Officials: Turkey Flies through Semi Windshield on Interstate - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Turkey Flies through Semi Windshield on Interstate

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
CBS Boston CBS Boston

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries after a 19-pound turkey crashed through his windshield on Interstate 93.

Conservation officer Chris McKee says the adult turkey ended up in the cab of the trailer on Tuesday in Londonderry. The turkey had been trying to fly across the highway.

McKee says the truck driver called for help. The turkey died of its injuries on the way to a rehabilitation center.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

    Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-06-23 18:40:52 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...

  • World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty

    World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:52:03 GMT
    PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...
    PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...

  • Flood warnings loom prior to deadly storm anniversary

    Flood warnings loom prior to deadly storm anniversary

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:12 AM EDT2017-06-23 10:12:45 GMT
    KARA LOFTONKARA LOFTON

    The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.

    The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Texas Mom Left 2 Kids n Hot Car As Punishment

    Texas Mom Left 2 Kids n Hot Car As Punishment

    Saturday, June 24 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:56:19 GMT
    WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...
    WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...

  • Victim Identified in Fatal Cross Lanes Crash

    Victim Identified in Fatal Cross Lanes Crash

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 13:27:17 GMT

    One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

    One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

  • Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation

    Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:46:34 GMT

    Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.  

    Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.