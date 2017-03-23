Officials: Turkey Flies through Semi Windshield on Interstate

The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.
Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.
Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
A toddler pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box as police were investigating the home for possible child neglect.
A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms. Most of last night's events got rained out. A good portion of the grounds were under water. A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath. Mr. McCarty also suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon...
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...