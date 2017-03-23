Ex-West Virginia schools superintendent Paine gets job back

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Texas Mom Left 2 Kids n Hot Car As Punishment Texas Mom Left 2 Kids n Hot Car As Punishment WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records... WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...

Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign. Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.

Rudy Fest In Grayson, Kentucky, Hit Hard By Yesterday's Storms Rudy Fest In Grayson, Kentucky, Hit Hard By Yesterday's Storms The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms. Most of last night's events got rained out. A good portion of the grounds were under water. A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath. Mr. McCarty also suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not. We will update with new information as it becomes available. The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms. Most of last night's events got rained out. A good portion of the grounds were under water. A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath. Mr. McCarty also suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

Clarksburg Family Expecting First Baby Girl to Family's Bloodline in More than 100 Years Clarksburg Family Expecting First Baby Girl to Family's Bloodline in More than 100 Years A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon... A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...

Huntington Pigment Plant To Close Huntington Pigment Plant To Close HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ... HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...

Woman pulls gun after being shorted chicken nugget Woman pulls gun after being shorted chicken nugget WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the... WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the...