Ex-West Virginia schools superintendent Paine gets job back

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state Board of Education has selected former state schools Superintendent Steve Paine for his second stint in the job.
    
The board approved Paine's appointment Thursday by unanimous vote after interviewing him and two other finalists in private. His appointment is effective next Monday.
    
Paine served as state superintendent from 2005 until his retirement in January 2011 at age 55. He is currently interim superintendent of Wayne County schools.
    
The other finalists were Jackson County schools Superintendent Blaine Hess and state career and technical education officer Kathy D'Antoni.
    
Current state Superintendent Michael Martirano announced last September that he would leave at the end of the school year. But state board President Tom Campbell says Martirano is stepping down early by mutual agreement.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson.
    One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

    Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.  

