UPDATE: WVDEP Investigating Coal Slurry Leak in Boone County

UPDATE: 3/24/2017 1:00 p.m.

The WVDEP is continuing their Imminent Harm Cessation Order following a coal slurry leak at the Boone County Admiral Processing plant that occurred yesterday, March 23rd, 2017.

According to a release from the WVDEP, outfalls from the plant have been halted, and coal slurry is being moved from containment ponds into slurry ponds.

Inspectors with the WVDEP say that the leak must have persisted for roughly 3 hours, with a maximum flow of 30 gallons per minute.

Officials are still uncertain how much coal slurry actually leaked into Crooked Run is unknown.

Inspectors with the WVDEP Division of Mining and Reclamation, say that the leak was small enough to not trigger an alarm at the facility.

They also say that a second coal slurry leak was reported after crews were pumping contaminated water out of Crooked Run. At approximately 5:45 p.m., a valve fail caused a second release into Crooked Run. The second incident is also under investigation.

The water system flows into Drawdy Creek and then the Coal River. This water is treated by the St. Albans Water Company. A representative for the company says that they have not shut off their water intake as of Friday morning. They will continue to monitor water quality throughout the day.

Chemical and biological assessments are being done to asses the severity of the leak near Drawdy Creek. Possible enforcement actions are pending results from the assessments.

ORIGINAL:

PEYTONA, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is investigating the cause of a coal slurry leak into Crooked Run near Peytona in Boone County.

Inspectors with the WVDEP’s Division of Mining and Reclamation (DMR) believe the coal slurry came from a burst pipe at the facility. The coal slurry entered Crooked Run, which flows into Drawdy Creek, which then flows into the Coal River.

The nearest public water system is Lincoln County PSD, which has an intake approximately 17 miles downstream on the Coal River. Plan), West Virginia Project WET (Water Education for Teachers), West Virginia Watershed Improvement Branch, Youth Environmental Program and Human Resources initiatives, connect on Facebook.

The nearest public water system is Lincoln County PSD, which has an intake approximately 17 miles downstream on the Coal River.

St. Albans also has an intake on the Coal River, approximately 35 miles downstream. Officials at both water treatment plants have been notified of the spill. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health (BPH) reports that as a precaution, both water intakes will be shut down overnight, which will not affect the water supply to customers.

BPH officials will be in contact with both plants in the morning to determine if any changes are noticed in the raw water supply.

Some of the spilled slurry is still on site and in containment ponds.

The amount of coal slurry leaked into Crooked Run is still under investigation.