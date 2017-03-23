Suspect In Armed Robbery with Semi-Automatic Rifle Found Dead

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is reporting that after a three day search, the suspect in an armed robbery in Craigsville has been found dead.
The suspect, Danny E. Fowler, was found in the Birch River area of Nicholas County.
Nicholas County Sheriff Deputies along with WV State Police Troopers located the suspect deceased in a wooded area of rough terrain in Birch River.
The area had been searched on two prior occasions for the Suspect turning up nothing.
Fowler was a Suspect in the Robbery of Hometown Pharmacy in Craigsville, WV on Thursday March 23rd 2017. Fowler appeared to have in his posession prescription pills that were stolen from the Pharmacy at the time he was located.
UPDATE: March 26, 2017
On Friday March 24th 2017 deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence in the Craigsville area. The search generated a clandestine laboratory as well as a large quantity of prescription pills believed to have been from the Robbery of Hometown Pharmacy.
Officers also received information that led to a residence in the Cory Brown Hill area of Birch River in the evening and early morning hours on Saturday March 25th 2017.
Officers obtained information while at the residence that he had last been spotted in a wooded area. Officers is continuing efforts and following up on information.
Birch River Residents keep a sharp eye out for the Suspect Danny Fowler, do not attempt to approach him. Please report any information to the Nicholas County Sheriff or WV State Police.
Further details of the searches will be released at a later date.
Additional Arrests have been made in connection with the Search Warrant for Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory, Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance as well as Accessory After the Fact.
ORIGINAL: March 23, 2017
The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in looking for a man who committed an armed robbery in Craigsville Thursday.
According to a press release, at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, an armed robbery occurred in Craigsville at Hometown Pharmacy.
The suspect was dressed in camouflage with his face covered and a semi-auto rifle.
The suspect of interest is Danny E. Fowler of Tioga, WV who is 5'7" tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Fowler also has blue eyes.
The suspect allegedly stole a SKS rifle and 200 rounds of ammo from a family member.
The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department recovered a stolen Polaris 4-wheeler used in the robbery in a secluded wooded area of Craigsville.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is still at large.
Anyone with information or sightings is asked to contact the Nicholas County Sheriff Department.
Saturday, June 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:18:30 GMT
A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:06:46 GMT
The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:47:41 GMT
A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:20:19 GMT
With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:02:11 GMT
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...
Friday, June 23 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:25:40 GMT
Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Friday, June 23 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:00:00 GMT
Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Friday, June 23 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 16:05:17 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...
Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-25 00:54:06 GMT
MGN Online
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...
Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:16:45 GMT
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:54:18 GMT
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:43:07 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...
Monday, June 19 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-06-20 02:01:10 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Spencer woman was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for defrauding the United Way. According to a release by US Attorney Carol Casto, Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, previously pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $10,684.99 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia. Conrad admitted that while she worked for the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston, she took a num...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:46:34 GMT
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Saturday, June 24 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:56:19 GMT
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...
Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:37:14 GMT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:17:55 GMT
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:02:11 GMT
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...
Thursday, June 22 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:36:53 GMT
WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the...
