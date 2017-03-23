Suspect In Armed Robbery with Semi-Automatic Rifle Found Dead

UPDATE: 10 p.m. March 27th, 2017

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is reporting that after a three day search, the suspect in an armed robbery in Craigsville has been found dead.

The suspect, Danny E. Fowler, was found in the Birch River area of Nicholas County.

Nicholas County Sheriff Deputies along with WV State Police Troopers located the suspect deceased in a wooded area of rough terrain in Birch River.

The area had been searched on two prior occasions for the Suspect turning up nothing.

Fowler was a Suspect in the Robbery of Hometown Pharmacy in Craigsville, WV on Thursday March 23rd 2017. Fowler appeared to have in his posession prescription pills that were stolen from the Pharmacy at the time he was located.

UPDATE: March 26, 2017

On Friday March 24th 2017 deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence in the Craigsville area. The search generated a clandestine laboratory as well as a large quantity of prescription pills believed to have been from the Robbery of Hometown Pharmacy.

Officers also received information that led to a residence in the Cory Brown Hill area of Birch River in the evening and early morning hours on Saturday March 25th 2017.

Officers obtained information while at the residence that he had last been spotted in a wooded area. Officers is continuing efforts and following up on information.

Birch River Residents keep a sharp eye out for the Suspect Danny Fowler, do not attempt to approach him. Please report any information to the Nicholas County Sheriff or WV State Police.

Further details of the searches will be released at a later date.

Additional Arrests have been made in connection with the Search Warrant for Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory, Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance as well as Accessory After the Fact.

ORIGINAL: March 23, 2017

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in looking for a man who committed an armed robbery in Craigsville Thursday.

According to a press release, at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, an armed robbery occurred in Craigsville at Hometown Pharmacy.

The suspect was dressed in camouflage with his face covered and a semi-auto rifle.

The suspect of interest is Danny E. Fowler of Tioga, WV who is 5'7" tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Fowler also has blue eyes.

The suspect allegedly stole a SKS rifle and 200 rounds of ammo from a family member.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department recovered a stolen Polaris 4-wheeler used in the robbery in a secluded wooded area of Craigsville.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is still at large.

Anyone with information or sightings is asked to contact the Nicholas County Sheriff Department.