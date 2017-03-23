Doctor develops possible cure for sepsis

The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.
The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.
Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.
Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.
A new advisory from the American Heart Association warns that coconut oil is not as healthy as many people think.
A new advisory from the American Heart Association warns that coconut oil is not as healthy as many people think.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...