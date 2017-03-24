Logan County Cadets urge board not to cut JROTC & NDCC programs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Logan County Cadets urge board not to cut JROTC & NDCC programs at Board of Education Meeting

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Logan County currently has about 400 cadets in its JROTC and NDCC programs throughout all of its high schools. But due to various budget issues and a decrease in student enrollment, the county’s board of education is looking at proposed cuts that would end those programs all together. 

Cadets reciting their creed at the Logan County Board of Education meeting before presenting their case. One after another they shared their stories which were often times emotional about how life changing JROTC has been to them. In many cases it's transformed them from troublemakers, even drug abusers into community leaders.

"Eventually I ended up a powerful leader, a strong man that I am today," said  Nikolas Alves, one of the cadets who shared how JROTC has changed him.

Board President Paul Hardesty started off by saying he hates the county has to even consider these cuts. He went through a series of public documents explaining how a history of irresponsible use of funds, overspending, lack of transparency and confusion over where ROTC and National Defense Cadet Core funding does or does not come, from has put the county in the current situation.

"If we do somehow lose our JROTC status I don’t want see any of you get mad at any of these people sitting behind this desk." said Austin Beavers, a senior cadet, pleading to other cadets and families about not being mad at the board. 

Passionate cadets were upset at times with the fear of losing their program but also saw both sides of the issue. They stood side by side in a packed room, many described how they’ve grown like a family.

"I know i can come to him at any point and and ask advice, he’s like a dad, and hes like a counselor and he’s also my teacher," said Beavers about his instructor.

Hardesty along with parents were moved by many of the speeches. He says the board has not made up its mind yet as the kids just hope the programs are saved.

"Because this program creates leaders and that’s what we need more of in this county and in this state and in this country," said Beavers.

The community stressed it wants to work with the board to try and find a way to save the programs. If they can find some sort of solution, Hardesty even said he would pledge the first $10 thousand dollars to it. The board is set to vote on the issue on April 6, 2017. 

