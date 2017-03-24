WVU Suffers Heartbreaking Loss in Sweet 16 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU Suffers Heartbreaking Loss in Sweet 16

Despite a 21-point performance by Jevon Carter, West Virginia’s road to the Final Four stops short after a heartbreaking 61-58 loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 at the SAP Center in San Jose California.

It was a foul-marred contest, with the last five minutes perfectly describing definition of March Madness.

WVU saw a scoring drought of nearly three minutes that allowed Gonzaga to take back the lead 55-52. Daxter Miles drilled one from the corner to tie it up with two minutes to go.

After the referees took a long trip to the monitor, Jevon Carter walked over to the crowd of West Virginia faithful across from the WVU bench and raised his arms – as to be expected, they erupted.

And he gave them another reason to stay on their feet as he nailed one from the top of the key.

Mathews responded with one of the same as his team went up by one with 52.9 on the clock. Tarik Phillip missed a shot of the glass and Melson converted on one of from the line on the other end to put the Bulldogs up 61-58.

Carter bounced two three-point shots off the rim, and Miles couldn’t get off another before the buzzer sounded and ended West Virginia's season three points shy of a trip to the Elite Eight.

There wasn’t much action from either team in first 20 minutes unless it came from the charity stripe. West Virginia went 15-of-20 from the line, Gonzaga 11-of-17.

The shots were barely falling from anywhere else on the floor. WVU shot 9 percent from three-point range, cashing in on only one of 11 attempts, and went 7-of-31 from the field.

The Zags didn’t have much luck either going 1-of-5 from behind the arc and 9-of-24 from the floor.

Williams was the main contributor in the first 10 minutes for Gonzaga. He drained a three and picked up his 11th point to give the Zags a 21-16 lead at the 7:45 mark. They would go two minutes without scoring and allow WVU to take the lead 24-22 with 3:36 left in the half.

Jordan Mathews kick started the second half, going back to back from three, the second turning into a four-point play due to a foul, as the Bulldogs went up 41-34 a few minutes into the second half. Jevon Carter would respond with a triple from the other end to keep WVU within four.

The Zags would keep it up, building an eight-point lead off back-to-back buckets from Przemek Karnowski, forcing Coach Huggins to call a timeout.

After draining one from the arc, Carter got in a groove. He racked up eight points to put WVU back in arms reach, 47-45.

Press Virginia would kick into high gear and disrupt the Zags’ flow. Sagaba Konate had a huge block and an even bigger dunk to put West Virginia outfront by two.

Williams-Goss and Mathews each picked up their fourth foul, Mathew headed to the bench and Williams-Goss responded with three points. Nate Adrian also found himself on the bench due to foul trouble halfway through. Carter picked up his forth with just under two minutes left as West Virginia lost the back and forth battle.

No. 1-seed Gonzaga advanced and will face No. 2-seed Arizona/No. 11-seed Xavier in the Elite Eight.

Posted by Anjelica Trinone 

