Fire tears through home in Ripley

Sunday, June 25 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 16:43:37 GMT
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
Saturday, June 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:18:30 GMT
A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:06:46 GMT
The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:47:41 GMT
A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:20:19 GMT
With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:02:11 GMT
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...
Friday, June 23 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:25:40 GMT
Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Friday, June 23 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:00:00 GMT
Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Friday, June 23 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 16:05:17 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:46:34 GMT
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Saturday, June 24 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:56:19 GMT
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...
Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:37:14 GMT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:17:55 GMT
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...
