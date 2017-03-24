Vice President Pence Visiting Putnam County Saturday

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Police On Scene Of A Reported Stabbing Police On Scene Of A Reported Stabbing State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.

Texas Mom Left 2 Kids n Hot Car As Punishment Texas Mom Left 2 Kids n Hot Car As Punishment WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff's officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...

Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...

Huntington Pigment Plant To Close Huntington Pigment Plant To Close HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...

ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance. ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance. Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.