Troopers: National Guard Humvee stolen from Ohio armory

An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
