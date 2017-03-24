Jack Kane has been with WOWK since 1999, after spending 19 years as a reporter and anchor for WCHS-TV. Prior to coming to Charleston, Kane anchored the evening news on WTAP-TV in Parkersburg.

Jack Kane currently co-anchors "13 News This Morning" and anchors "13 News at Noon."

Jack has covered four presidential visits, six gubernatorial inaugurations and numerous legislative sessions. He has also interviewed many notables from the creative world including Michael J. Fox, David Caruso, Tyne Daily, Dustin Hoffman, Bob Barker, Cindy Crawford, Faye Dunaway, Tim Allen, Jenna Elfman, George C. Scott, the Olsen Twins, Marlo Thomas, James Earl Jones, Jamie Lee Curtis and Teri Hatcher, Charlie Sheen, Felicity Huffman and Neil Patrick Harris.

Jack has also hosted talk radio programs on WCHS-AM and WQBE-FM in Charleston. He also worked in various capacities at radio stations in Cleveland, Pomeroy, Steubenville and Marietta, Ohio, as well as spending two years in production at NBC Radio in New York. Jack was inducted into the WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2013.

An avid baseball fan, Jack grew up following the fortunes and misfortunes of his hometown Cleveland Indians. He also catches as many West Virginia Power games as he can.

Jack and his wife Sherrie live in South Charleston with their teacup yorkie "Toby."

They have two daughters, seven granddaughters and two grandsons.