Almost 1 Million Pounds of Breaded Chicken Products Recalled

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK? – OK Food, Inc. is recalling around 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products because they may be contaminated with metal or other extraneous materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced between December 19th, 2016 and March 7th, 2017.

Here is a list of the products subject to recall:

  • 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools ABC – 123 SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133002.
  • 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES STAR SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133003.
  • 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES HEART SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133008.
  • 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES SHAMROCK SHAPED CHICKEN FINGERS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133013.
  • 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES SHARK SHAPED CHICKEN FINGERS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133014.
  • 30-lb. packages containing “CHICKENTOPIA FULLY COOKED BREADED TENDER SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES With Rib Meat” bearing case code 133015.
  • 30-lb. packages containing “Double D Foods FULLY COOKED HERB SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 178981.
  • 7.5-lb. packages containing “Great Value FULLY COOKED HERB SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 201258 and “Best By/Use by” dates 3/2/2018.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “TenderBird FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 235384.
  • 21-lb. packages containing “Save A Lot FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” bearing case code 252385.
  • 8-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN FRIES” bearing case code 252386.
  • 28-lb packages containing “Save A Lot FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN FRIES” bearing case code 252386.
  • 24-lb. packages containing “Lake Liner Logo Brand FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN NUGGETS” bearing case code 256385 and “BEST BY” dates 01 23 18.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342002.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED BREADED TENDER SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342015.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342384.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “TenderBird FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342384.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED CHICKEN NUGGETS Breaded Chicken Nuggets with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342385.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Chicken Fries Breaded Chicken Fries with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342386.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Filet with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342608.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Crispy Chicken Breast Fillet Fritters With Rib Meat” bearing case code 342614.
  • 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED HERB SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342981.

The products subject to recall have establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on March 21st after OK Foods Inc. received five consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the ready-to-eat chicken products and by FSIS inspection personnel during verification activities.

After an internal investigation, the affected products were identified, and it was determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

If you purchased these products, you are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Abby Brown at (479) 312-2409.

