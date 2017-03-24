House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...

WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the...