Mother arraigned for charges in DUI accident that killed two toddlers

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Siera Burgess, the Lincoln County mother of the two toddlers who died in the DUI-related accident near Milton, WV on March 3rd, 2017, was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court today.

Skylor Cooper, 3, and Sarah Lee Cooper, 1, died after Burgess drove into an opposite lane and collided with a recreational vehicle. 

ORIGNAL STORY: Mother of Toddlers Killed in Vehicle Accident Charged with DUI

Her third child, Madilyn Burgess, received serious injuries but was last reported to be in stable physical condition. 

The passengers in the RV didn't not sustain serious injuries.

Burgess was previously being treated at Cabell Huntington Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

She is facing two charges of DUI Causing Death and one charge of DUI Causing Bodily Injury. 

Burgess is being held on $2.5 million cash-only bond.

She is scheduled to reappear in court on April 3rd.

