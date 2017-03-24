Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2014 double slaying

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - A McDowell County woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burning pickup truck.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports that 46-year-old Sheila Bailey of Crumpler pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact for murder and third-degree arson in the October 2014 deaths of 21-year-old Brandon Church and 46-year-old Clinton Mullins.
Investigators said Bailey's husband, Donald Bailey, shot both men after an argument fueled by alcohol.
Sheila Bailey and another man were accused of helping her husband burn the bodies. That man was found not guilty in the case, but Donald Bailey was convicted of murder and other charges last June. He's now serving two life sentences.
Sheila Bailey's sentencing is scheduled for June 7.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sunday, June 25 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:59:13 GMT
Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, June 25 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:27:41 GMT
ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.
ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
Sunday, June 25 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:35:30 GMT
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, June 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:18:30 GMT
A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.
A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:06:46 GMT
The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:47:41 GMT
A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...
A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:20:19 GMT
With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...
With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:02:11 GMT
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...
Friday, June 23 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:25:40 GMT
Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, June 25 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:51:34 GMT
MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...
MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...
Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-25 00:54:06 GMT
MGN Online
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...
Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:16:45 GMT
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:54:18 GMT
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:43:07 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
Sunday, June 25 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-25 18:57:53 GMT
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
Sunday, June 25 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:35:30 GMT
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, June 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:31:49 GMT
Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic West Virginia county clerk to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating allegations voter fraud. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date vote...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic West Virginia county clerk to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating allegations voter fraud. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date vote...
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:46:34 GMT
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Saturday, June 24 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:56:19 GMT
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...
Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:37:14 GMT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138