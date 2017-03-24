Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2014 double slaying - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2014 double slaying

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - A McDowell County woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burning pickup truck.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports that 46-year-old Sheila Bailey of Crumpler pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact for murder and third-degree arson in the October 2014 deaths of 21-year-old Brandon Church and 46-year-old Clinton Mullins.

Investigators said Bailey's husband, Donald Bailey, shot both men after an argument fueled by alcohol.

Sheila Bailey and another man were accused of helping her husband burn the bodies. That man was found not guilty in the case, but Donald Bailey was convicted of murder and other charges last June. He's now serving two life sentences.

Sheila Bailey's sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

    Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:59:13 GMT
    Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Drowning In Southern West Virginia

    Drowning In Southern West Virginia

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:27:41 GMT
    ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.
    ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.

  • Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested

    Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:51:34 GMT
    MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...
    MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...

  • Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering

    Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering

    Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
    Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
    Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...

  • Three Arrested In Meigs County On Multiple Charges

    Three Arrested In Meigs County On Multiple Charges

    Saturday, June 24 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-25 00:54:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...
    Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

  • Crowd Catches Teen Falling From Park Ride: No Serious Injury

    Crowd Catches Teen Falling From Park Ride: No Serious Injury

    Sunday, June 25 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-25 18:57:53 GMT

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. 

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. 

  • ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance.

    ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance.

    Sunday, June 25 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:35:30 GMT

    Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

    Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.