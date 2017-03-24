Putnam County sees growth while most other WV counties see population loss

West Virginia is losing population according recent census estimates. According to numbers released this week 47 of the state's 55 counties including Cabell and Kanawha saw a drop in the number of people living there. Putnam County is one of the few counties to see an increase in the number of residents.

"I relocated here after I got married," said Teresa Mathews, owner of Trendi in Teays Valley, WV. She moved from Cabell County to Putnam County a few years ago and decided to open her own shop.

"This was the perfect place to start a business that I had always wanted to open," Mathews said.

While most other counties in the state saw a drop in population last year Putnam County had steady growth, gaining close to 150 people.

"It is a great place to live and a great place to work and a great place to raise a family," Mathews said.

Gerry Stover said generations of his family have called Putnam County home for over a century. In that time he said the county has managed to make the most of the potential for growth.

"It is a bedroom community between Huntington and Charleston so you have professional families and the spouses can work either Huntington or Charleston and you have I-64 close by," Stover said.

Kanawha County lost almost 2,000 people last year.