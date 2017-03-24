Critical West Virginia Gas Tax Vote Could Come this Weekend

It could be high drama in the West Virginia Senate on Saturday, as lawmakers are poised to vote on the centerpiece of Governor Justice's agenda. They will vote 'yes' or 'no' on a bill to raise the gasoline tax 4-point-5 cents per gallon, and hike DMV registration fees by 20 dollars. The Governor says the money will create 48 thousand jobs to build and fix state roads.

"I've been very supportive of the Governor in this. The first night he talked about it, it seemed logical to me. I'm tired of kicking the can down the road. Let's do something," said State Sen. Ronald Miller, (D) Greenbrier.

"I'm going to vote against it. I live in a border county and this really hurts us and causes people to leave our county to go across state lines to get their gasoline," said State Sen. Patricia Rucker, (R) Jefferson.

Some Senate Republicans backed the taxes in committee votes, so it might have a chance at passing the full chamber. But it may face a tougher fight down the hall in the House.

"Well the gas tax is obviously a non-starter for anybody in the eastern panhandle, because we're already so uncompetitive with Virginia on gas taxes," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Berkeley.

"It's an immediate shot in the arm to our economy. You're talking about 48 thousand jobs, all right? We've got to do something to turn this economy around," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

For now most Republicans favor fixing the budget deficit by cutting state spending, and not raising taxes.

"At first Governor Justice requested a 10-cent per gallon increase in the gasoline tax, but that was widely criticized out of the starting gate and he was forced to compromise," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.