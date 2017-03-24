Ex-Penn State president convicted over child-sex scandal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Penn State president convicted over child-sex scandal

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2017.

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was convicted Friday of hushing up child sexual abuse allegations in 2001 against Jerry Sandusky, whose arrest a decade later blew up into a major scandal for the university and led to the firing of beloved football coach Joe Paterno.

The jury found Spanier guilty of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment over his handling of a complaint against the retired assistant football coach but acquitted him of conspiracy and a second child endangerment count.

Spanier, 68, showed no emotion when the verdict was read after 13 hours of deliberations. He could get up to five years in prison. His lawyer said he will appeal.

The trial centered on how Spanier and two other university administrators handled a complaint by graduate coaching assistant Mike McQueary, who said he reported seeing Sandusky sexually molesting a boy in a team shower in 2001. The three officials told Sandusky he could not bring children onto the campus anymore but did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities.

Sandusky was not arrested until 2011, after an anonymous tip led prosecutors to investigate the shower incident. He was convicted the next year of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving 10 to 30 years behind bars. At least four victims at Sandusky's trial said they were molested after 2001.

"Evil in the form of Jerry Sandusky was allowed to run wild," prosecutor Patrick Schulte told the jury.

The scandal sent shockwaves through Penn State. It led to the ouster of both Spanier and Paterno and resulted in the school paying out more than $90 million to settle claims by over 30 Sandusky accusers. In addition, the NCAA fined Penn State $48 million and briefly erased more than 100 of Paterno's football victories from the record books.

The Hall of Fame coach was never charged with a crime. He died of cancer in 2012 at age 85.

Another prosecutor, Laura Ditka, said Spanier was "convicted for all the children who came to Penn State after what Mike McQueary saw that night."

Two of Spanier's former lieutenants, athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges a week ago and testified against Spanier. But all three denied they were told the encounter in the shower was sexual in nature.

"The verdict, their words and pleas indicate a profound failure of leadership," Penn State said in a statement. "And while we cannot undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our university to act always with the highest integrity, in affirming the shared values of our community."

The prosecution's key evidence included notes and email exchanges in which the three debated what to do after McQueary's report.

Spanier approved a plan to tell the retired coach to stop bringing children to athletic facilities and to inform The Second Mile, a charity for at-risk youth that Sandusky founded.

At one point, the administrators planned to inform the state Department of Public Welfare. Instead, Spanier approved putting that on hold, and the agency was never contacted. That decision formed the heart of the case against him.

"The only downside for us is if the message isn't 'heard' and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it," Spanier told Curley and Schultz in 2001 in the email exchange. He called the plan "humane and a reasonable way to proceed."

Spanier's attorney, Sam Silver, said the case involved judgment calls by the administrators. He said there was no evidence of a crime by Spanier.

Ditka said during closing arguments that the three university leaders wanted to protect the university's reputation at the expense of children.

"They took a gamble," she told the jury. "They weren't playing with dice. They were playing with kids."

A report commissioned by the university and conducted by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded that Paterno and the three others hushed up the allegations against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • National Weather Service confirms West Virginia tornado

    National Weather Service confirms West Virginia tornado

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-06-26 06:18:25 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Heavy rains and high winds were reported around the state Friday.

    Heavy rains and high winds were reported around the state Friday.

  • Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

    Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-06-23 18:40:52 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...

  • World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty

    World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:52:03 GMT
    PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...
    PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

  • Crowd Catches Teen Falling From Park Ride: No Serious Injury

    Crowd Catches Teen Falling From Park Ride: No Serious Injury

    Sunday, June 25 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-25 18:57:53 GMT

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. 

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. 

  • West Virginia Democrat To Serve On Election Panel

    West Virginia Democrat To Serve On Election Panel

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:31:49 GMT
    Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 statesRecounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states
    PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic West Virginia county clerk to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating allegations voter fraud. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date vote...
    PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic West Virginia county clerk to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating allegations voter fraud. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date vote...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.