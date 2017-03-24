Former Massey CEO Blankenship Transferred to Lower Security Faci - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former Massey CEO Blankenship Transferred to Lower Security Facility

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Former coal baron and Massey Energy C-E-O Don Blankenship has been moved from a federal prison in California.

This comes with less than two months left on his one year sentence for conspiracy charges in relation to the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons' website shows Blankenship was transferred to a lower security facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

Blankenship was sentenced to federal prison after a historic 2015 conviction of willfully violating mining safety standards.

He is set to be released May 10th, 2017.

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

